The Army Uses AR to Make Training More Dynamic

For years, Army soldiers have trained at mission training complexes in live environments using simulations that today seem a little old-school. They would gather into rooms with large video screens, be tethered to training equipment and would shoot at the screen, like a giant game of Duck Hunt. That is starting to change in a major way, thanks to the Army’s Synthetic Training Environment Cross Functional Team (STE CFT).

The STE CFT is working to rapidly test and expand the use of virtual training and simulation technologies and then get them deployed at the battalion and company level, National Defense magazine notes.

STE CFT is aligned under the Army Futures Command (AFC) and is using augmented reality headsets to train soldiers in a more agile way. The heads-up display devices that are being used in the STE program are known as Integrated Visual Augmentation Systems, or IVAS, which is being developed by Project Manager IVAS, Soldier Lethality CFT, and Army enterprise and industry partners as a part of a larger modernization effort.

In November 2018, the Army struck a deal with Microsoft to use a modified version of its HoloLens AR headset for training. Since then, the Army has significantly modified the hardware and software of the device, in partnership with Microsoft, to create the IVAS platform to meet the Army’s unique training needs. IVAS is a crucial tool for the Synthetic Training Environment.

“We are trying to take a live environment where you have live individuals that do force-on-force, so think laser tag,” Maj. Gen. Maria Gervais, director of the STE CFT with AFC tells FedTech. “Then there’s also force-on-target, so think about being able to engage targets in a live environment, and then also converge that with a virtual environment.”