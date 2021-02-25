Hybrid Workplaces May Become the Norm as Agencies Retain Telework

In the past year, we’ve all learned the most valuable technology lesson of all: the location of the unmute button.

For those of us whose work is ­office-based, we’ve also discovered that telework isn’t as unwieldy as we once thought. We’ve figured out ways around balky VPNs, slow networks and ­inadequate bandwidth, and for the most part, we’re still getting the job done, nearly a year into this pandemic.

But we also miss the ­intangible benefits of working together physically — the overheard conversation that sparks a project idea, the comment that tips you off to an upcoming personnel change, the ­birthday cakes. It looks as if a combination of the two work styles may become the norm in the federal government. Although just 42 percent of federal employees were eligible to telework before the pandemic — and just 22 percent took advantage of it — many have come to embrace the practice.