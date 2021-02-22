Review: Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard Boosts Productivity

Compatibility Is Key to Productivity Gains
For multifunctional devices to be effective, compatibility is a must. The K480 interfaces effectively with multiple operating systems, including those that run Google, Microsoft and Apple devices. Agency users who operate desktop computers running Apple OS X or Microsoft Windows variants can toggle between these environments with keyboard shortcuts. Likewise, the row of keys at the top of the keyboard provide shortcuts that users can employ to program their favorite mobile devices.
The K480’s body contains a groove above the keys that lets users place their mobile devices in landscape mode — in place of a standard monitor — and still get an unobstructed view of the entire screen. We experienced this with every type of mobile device we tested.
The keyboard is powered by two AAA batteries and ships with a set ready to go. They lasted for several weeks of constant use and testing, holding their charge well. Logitech says that a set of new batteries will last up to two years under normal use, so there is little need for a rechargeable battery.
Productivity is an essential metric for federal agencies, and with devices like the Logitech K480, agency users leveraging multiple devices can continue focusing on citizen services without having to stop and troubleshoot connectivity nightmares.