Review: Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard Boosts Productivity

Surveys have found that the average U.S. household contains at least 11 connected devices, and these days, many of them may be used for work. For federal employees working remotely, a wireless keyboard capable of connecting to multiple devices in a fast and seamless fashion can simplify their jobs.

The Logitech K480 Bluetooth ­Multi-Device Keyboard leverages Bluetooth wireless to facilitate the ­keyboard’s connection to almost any device. It eliminates the need to ­repeatedly pair devices via a dial just above the escape key.

The keyboard allows users to pair three devices, and the dial lets them easily toggle between the trio. The user simply selects the desired device, and the Bluetooth signal does the rest. It took just a few seconds to pair the K480 with an Apple iPad device, a MacBook and a Windows PC.

Given that the majority of wireless keyboards are designed to connect with only one device, this simple feature is invaluable and makes switching among devices easy and natural.

Despite needing a mouse if you’re pairing it with a PC, the unit is responsive when toggling between devices. It disconnects from one device and reconnects to another very quickly.