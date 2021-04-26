How Agencies Can Optimize for High Data Ingestion at the Edge

Government agencies are collecting massive amounts of data at the edge, but are their systems optimized to make the most out of this information? Some signs point to “no.”

A recent report from data analytics firm Splunk indicates the public sector is technologically unprepared to harness the power of the data that will be created over the next few years. That is problematic for organizations that rely on edge computing for actionable intelligence.

Indeed, most government agencies are employing a wide array of devices — data ingestion points — to collect and analyze data at the edge. In fact, there are so many devices collecting so much data that the ability to handle high rates of data ingestion is critical if that information is to be turned into actionable intelligence for users.

Consider a couple of potential scenarios. An agency might be actively monitoring and running analytics and threat detection on its security and systems logs. That could be an enormous amount of data that must be ingested at a high rate so that it remains complete and provides a detailed picture of the organization’s security posture.

Alternatively, multiple sensors on a Navy ship might be scanning surrounding waters for enemy vessels or recording 4K video streams that must be processed right at the edge for real-time insights.

In short, the ability to ingest and analyze high data volumes is important if agencies are to make the most out of the possibilities offered by edge analytics. To accomplish this goal, agencies must take three very important steps: Scrub the data that is being ingested to ensure its quality, leverage the right storage systems and minimize high data transfers.