How to Protect Critical Federal IT Assets at the Peak of Storm Season

While the 2021 hurricane season has already seen a flurry of activity, the worst might still be to come. Expectations for an above average storm season have increased to 65 percent according to the latest forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, with peak season typically taking shape between mid-August and late October.

It’s important for federal agencies to consider how major weather events like hurricanes can impact IT assets and their ability to effectively operate.

There are several factors federal IT leaders should weigh when deploying power management equipment to help keep critical IT infrastructure running in the event of potential weather emergencies.

EXPLORE: What are key best practices for business continuity and disaster recovery?

Agencies’ Digital Infrastructure Relies on Reliable Power

With the acceleration of digital transformation efforts during the pandemic, federal agencies are modernizing their IT infrastructure to support more remote operations and digital service delivery.

This evolution is being accomplished through the transition to decentralized IT architectures, where multiple “edge” facilities are strategically distributed to help drive fast, dependable data and services. Maintaining uptime is critical across all these facilities to support operations and avoid potential complications that might result in an outage.

Take the FBI, for example. With a number of state-of-the art labs located across the country, the agency conducts nuclear and mitochondrial DNA testing on evidence samples to help solve criminal, missing persons and intelligence cases. If a DNA sequencing machine cuts off abruptly due to a power failure during a storm, both the sample and the potential DNA profile could be destroyed. That lost or damaged piece of evidence could result in a case going unsolved.

An integrated approach to power management can help agencies protect critical assets and data by safeguarding against costly downtime due to a weather-related outage.