The Top Certifications Federal IT Pros Should Consider

Amid a spate of high-profile cyberattacks, the federal government is hunting for cybersecurity talent and still faces a large number of vacancies, particularly at the Department of Homeland Security, according to The Washington Post.

As the Post reports, Jen Easterly, the recently confirmed director of DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, has “made near-daily appeals for cyber pros to join the agency on her newly launched Twitter profile.” According to CyberSeek, there is a shortage of about 36,000 public sector cybersecurity jobs across federal, state and local government agencies.

That means that federal cybersecurity and IT professionals are in extremely high demand, with agencies competing for those with appropriate education and skill sets. What can set federal IT and cyber pros apart, however, are the different industry certifications they have under their belts. A recent report, the “2021 Security Clearance Compensation Report” from ClearanceJobs, indicates that if IT pros have certain certifications, they are more likely to receive higher compensation.

The average total annual compensation for those who reported having at least one certification was $110,857, compared with $96,177 for those without a certification, a difference of $14,680, according to the report.