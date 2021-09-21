CDC Launches Forecasting Center to Help Predict Emerging Diseases

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to be at the forefront of the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the agency wants to be in a better position to forecast and warn of when the next one might strike.

Last month, the CDC announced it was creating a new “Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics” to improve disease forecasting and public health data analytics and better inform policymakers.

In a statement, the CDC said the new center “will bring together next-generation public health data, expert disease modelers, public health emergency responders, and high-quality communications, to meet the needs of decision makers.”

The agency, which has been criticized by some for how slowly it has sometimes analyzed and shared data during the pandemic, said the new center will “accelerate access to and use of data for public health decision-makers who need information to mitigate the effects of disease threats, such as social and economic disruption” and will “prioritize equity and accessibility, while serving as a hub for innovation and research on disease modeling.”