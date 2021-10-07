GSA to Roll Out New Federal Cloud Marketplace

There will soon be a new way to buy cloud services across the federal government.

The General Services Administration is on the cusp of unveiling a plan for a new governmentwide framework and marketplace for cloud solutions, designed to be a one-stop shop for agencies looking to deploy commercial Software as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service and Platform as a Service offerings.

Laura Stanton, assistant commissioner for the Office of Information Technology Category in the GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, said on Sept. 16 during an FCW webinar that a request for information on the marketplace is expected to be released early in fiscal year 2022, which began Oct. 1.

“We’re looking at how we put together a cloud marketplace that then becomes a buying platform for agencies,” Stanton said, according to FCW. “We want to put together not just a framework, but a market contractual vehicle that will allow our agencies to buy these core cloud services that we’re seeing them need more and more.”

In addition to continuing to migrate legacy applications to cloud architectures, President Joe Biden’s May 12 cybersecurity executive order requires agencies to adopt zero-trust security architectures that make use of secure cloud services.