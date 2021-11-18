Preparing for Disaster Creates Resilience within Federal Agencies

Even in our personal lives, we plan as best we can to protect and defend ­ourselves against threats. We keep ­candles on hand, store pallets of bottled water and keep go-bags available.

But sometimes, no matter our best preparations, we can’t overcome a threat alone. We need the fire department, the Red Cross or our neighbors to help. That idea holds true whether the disaster is man-made or natural, whether it’s in the real world or a cyber environment.

Federal agencies prepare for emergencies much as private citizens do, with plans tucked away for easy reference when they’re needed, extra supplies on hand and phone numbers to call if their own best plans are derailed.

When it comes to cybersecurity, agencies are building new incident response programs designed to detect and mitigate even the slipperiest of attacks. Malware now enters networks through avenues thought to be safe — email received by employees trained to spot phishing attacks, or regular software updates from respected vendors.

