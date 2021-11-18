Preparing for Disaster Creates Resilience within Federal Agencies

Strong Protection Creates Resilience for Agencies
You can’t prevent everything, but you can give yourself a better view into what’s coming in. In “Increased Network Visibility Decreases Cyber Risk for Federal Agencies,” we learn from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency about ways to improve visibility into federal networks, and how the Defense Information Systems Agency has begun to implement those methods.
In “Temporary COVID-19 IT Solutions Provide Permanent Options for Federal Agencies,” the Energy Department’s national laboratory network and the National Institutes of Health discuss how using technology to meet an emergency gave these agencies better ways to handle everyday events as well.
Even agencies built to support the public during disasters had to improve response capabilities. “Unprecedented Emergencies Lead SBA, FEMA to Scale Existing Capabilities Further,” describes how the Small Business Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency wielded technology during unprecedented events.
Whether the incident an agency is asked to handle is something merely unexpected or one that is unprecedented, having a response plan in place, or being able to quickly tailor an existing one to a new context, is key to recovery, especially in a cybersecurity environment.
And if an agency needs assistance to develop one, there’s no harm in asking for help. The stronger your visibility into oncoming problems, the more resilient you’ll be in the long term.