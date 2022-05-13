Mobile Tech Can Maximize Uptime for Military Employees

Mobile Solutions Create Efficiency and Improve Performance

From the battlefield to the operations center, mobile devices provide military personnel with the efficiency and performance needed for tactical operations or maintenance and repairs in the field. Service members must be able to access software with just as much signal strength and ease as if they were using devices at a central command center.

With the enhanced computing performance and processing power of rugged, modular laptops, defense teams can use their systems no matter where their orders take them.

Without solid methods to receive and send critical data or communications, however, teams are left holding devices without the capability to communicate. When supplying mobile workforces with the right technologies, consider the varied environments in which they will be used. Having a range of connectivity options — such as military radios, private LTE, 4G, 5G or CBRS spectrum — makes fielded devices much more functional.

When reliable connectivity is coupled with computing power, military personnel in the field can operate advanced software applications and process large amounts of video and high-end imagery, such as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) footage from distant locations.

UAVs collect essential data that can be transmitted and analyzed on a mobile device for real-time decision-making. This information is crucial for military activities, including field inspections and battlefield operations.

As working environments constantly change, enhanced features such as night vision, screen brightness and laptop key color adjustments allow a user to work no matter the amount of ambient light — from middle-of-the-night darkness to bright daylight.

Whether military officials are running tactical operations or managing emergencies, these capabilities let them effectively monitor and manage situations with accurate and detailed information supported and displayed by mobile devices.

With docking stations, rugged laptops perform optimally, whether from the cockpit of a tactical vehicle traversing uneven terrain or when hooked up to a central command system.

Devices Can Provide Encryption and Data Wiping for Many Situations

Sensitive data must always stay protected and secured. This means laptops for field teams require high levels of encryption or encryption options and tampering resistance. Mobile devices now offer several configuration features for an added level of data protection, including fingerprint and CAC card readers.

For situations that require extreme data protection, a feature such as a “clean sweep” button offers a quick and easy way to securely wipe a laptop’s entire disk contents in under 10 seconds.

With user-swappable and replaceable storage, secure information can be physically protected by simply removing the storage. This means devices don’t need to move out of rotation should a deployment change. They can also be quickly reconfigured with new storage when devices are redeployed into the field. This added level of security and flexibility is crucial for military operations that require long deployments away or for offshore assignments without access to IT professionals.

With the communications and security features available on rugged mobile devices, teams can seamlessly connect those on the front lines to those at the home base simply, easily and securely — no matter the situation.

Customize Devices for Any Task During Deployment

Military teams require customization to remain productive and fast when in the field. Devices must adapt for several different tasks, especially in situations where shipping entire units or storing additional devices increases costs and decreases team efficiency.

Teams can easily carry spare components that can be replaced in the base unit. For example, when long missions require operating laptops for extended periods, a second battery pack ensures personnel are always on.

Modularity not only benefits military personnel in the field but also adds longevity and adaptability to devices. In addition, programmable keys and buttons allow users to access their most important applications quickly and easily toggle between them, with more useful presets for configuration on the go. Multiple operating modes for rain and glove use also help operators use these devices in changing weather conditions and for different missions.

The bottom line is this: Federal work is mission-critical, highly regulated and increasingly mobile. That calls for rugged devices that balance performance, security and flexibility. With enhanced performance and portability, rugged devices help increase productivity — even in the most challenging environments.