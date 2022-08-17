Buying Season Means Careful IT Procurement Decisions

Agencies Find IT Inspiration in Many Places
The Department of Defense is designing projects related to 5G networking in ways that officials hope will attract more vendors to that segment, as well as more products and capabilities to the available inventory. In “DOD Spreads 5G Technology Across the Country," we explore how DOD is leveraging new technology to expand its own nascent networks and ensure that future purchases remain compatible with ones made today.
Some agencies have all the technology they need but have to find new facilities in which to use it. Our story “Virtualization, Consolidation Help Agencies Cut Back on Physical Data Centers” shows how the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office took recurring floods in its data center as the impetus to upgrade and virtualize servers, and to move them to a place able to handle a hotter high-compute environment.
And the U.S. Postal Service is using edge computing to make sure that the purchases you make online don’t get lost in the mail. “Edge Computing Lets Agencies Conduct Complex Projects at a Distance” tells how the USPS and the U.S. Department of Agriculture use the edge to get food and products to the public faster.
Whether you call it shopping or procurement, it’s the season to think about future projects, the supplies you’ll need to complete the job and how to use technology to do it all more efficiently.