Buying Season Means Careful IT Procurement Decisions

This time of year, as the bright colors of summer shift to the warmer tones of fall, shopping is an activity on nearly everyone’s to-do list. Buying textbooks for college classes, new clothes for picture day, fresh ice melt you may or may not use — we stock up and check those items off our lists.

In the federal government, it’s buying season too. Fiscal year 2023 starts Oct. 1, and agencies must figure out the supplies they need to keep operating, from legal pads to load-balancing solutions.

Such decisions need to be made carefully, with an eye to the future. Federal agencies are currently operating under a host of executive orders that require IT modernization; among them, orders requiring improved cybersecurity measures and better customer experience.

At the same time, agencies are shopping in a difficult marketplace. Granted, inflation isn’t going to hit a federal agency the same way it might a private citizen — the General Services Administration negotiates fixed prices for a host of necessary products and services. But government IT staff may still face supply shortages that delay projects.

Click on the banner below and learn how to become an Insider.