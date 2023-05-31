Digital Twins Gain Steam with Federal Agencies

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has no shortage of data to crunch as it seeks to understand and monitor global environmental conditions. Its challenge, rather, involves tying all that together and getting disparate data pipelines to feed into a single system.

“We have so many satellites and ground-based observation sites collecting data from different sensors in different formats,” explains Sid Boukabara, former senior scientist with NOAA’s National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service.

That information is highly valuable, he adds, “but it gets really complicated when we want to look at everything all at once.”

That was the problem the agency set out to solve when late last year it partnered with NVIDIA and others to build a digital replica of Earth. The Earth Observation Digital Twin will use AI technology and NVIDIA’s Omniverse computing platform to ingest and analyze NOAA’s many massive datasets and display the findings in real time.

The project is still in its early stages, but the agency plans to demonstrate the technology’s viability starting with sea-surface temperature data in September 2023.

“After that, the idea is to expand to all of the different Earth-system components,” Boukabara says. Eventually, the digital twin will integrate data from sensors on land and in the ocean, as well as NOAA and private sector assets in the cryosphere, the atmosphere, and in space.

