Review: Secure File Sharing Feature Protects Healthcare Collaboration

Sure and Secure File Sharing for Government Healthcare

After incorporation with the Webroot platform, file sharing is even safer. Information sent via the platform is fully encrypted using policy-based, bidirectional Transport Layer Security with secure failover. Anyone who manages to intercept the file transfer will not be able to read or decrypt the information.

The platform also acts as a backup for email systems, archiving up to 30 days of email messages and allowing administrators or authorized users to access it if the main email server is down. Agencies looking to back up their email without purchasing a dedicated backup system could use the Webroot platform without incurring additional hardware expenses. It also can be used as a backup to the backup, offering redundancy for email systems critical to hospital operations or patient health.

Finally, a dashboard offers administrators or auditors detailed reports on how the system is being used and proof of compliance with all relevant regulations, laws and requirements.

SPECIFICATIONS

PRODUCT TYPE: Secure file sharing application and email security platform

WORKS WITH: Outlook email extension or dedicated web portal

MAXIMUM FILE SIZE TRANSFER: 100GB

ENCRYPTION METHOD: Policy-based, bidirectional TLS with secure failover

FEATURES: Electronic signature collection and validation, administrator usage and compliance reports