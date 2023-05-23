Review: Secure File Sharing Feature Protects Healthcare Collaboration

Patient care in clinics and hospitals operated by federal agencies requires collaboration and information sharing between different departments or between primary care physicians and specialists. However, protecting patient privacy and security is paramount, which can make file sharing a lot more difficult than attaching a health record to an email and pressing send.
Healthcare-related files can also be quite large, especially if they include items such as X-rays, MRI results or complete medical histories that might span years or even decades. File sizes for these would likely be capped by the server; if allowed to go through, they might crash the email system outright.
With Email Message Privacy by Webroot, secure file sharing has been unified to address those challenges that can be found in healthcare settings. This Webroot solution, newly integrated with Zix email encryption, offers secure file sharing using email channels along with an entire email security platform.
Webroot Platform Offers New Integrations and HIPAA Compliance
In terms of file sharing, the Webroot platform works very much like the Zix solution it merged with. It can be added as an extension to Outlook or set up as a dedicated web portal.
Once in place, the platform lets healthcare workers send files individually or in groups of up to 100 gigabytes in size. The platform handles the transfer outside of normal email channels, so users can easily send files using their email clients without bogging down email servers.
With medical privacy laws in mind, the platform also offers strong digital rights management options. This includes filters for specific regulations and the ability to add restrictions based on file type or the kind of information contained in the files. Advanced options even let administrators restrict mail forwarding, limit viewing time or recall documents after they have been shared.
Sure and Secure File Sharing for Government Healthcare
After incorporation with the Webroot platform, file sharing is even safer. Information sent via the platform is fully encrypted using policy-based, bidirectional Transport Layer Security with secure failover. Anyone who manages to intercept the file transfer will not be able to read or decrypt the information.
The platform also acts as a backup for email systems, archiving up to 30 days of email messages and allowing administrators or authorized users to access it if the main email server is down. Agencies looking to back up their email without purchasing a dedicated backup system could use the Webroot platform without incurring additional hardware expenses. It also can be used as a backup to the backup, offering redundancy for email systems critical to hospital operations or patient health.
Finally, a dashboard offers administrators or auditors detailed reports on how the system is being used and proof of compliance with all relevant regulations, laws and requirements.
SPECIFICATIONS
PRODUCT TYPE: Secure file sharing application and email security platform
WORKS WITH: Outlook email extension or dedicated web portal
MAXIMUM FILE SIZE TRANSFER: 100GB
ENCRYPTION METHOD: Policy-based, bidirectional TLS with secure failover
FEATURES: Electronic signature collection and validation, administrator usage and compliance reports