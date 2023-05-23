May 23 2023

Security

Review: Secure File Sharing Feature Protects Healthcare Collaboration

Designed to enable safe file sharing in highly regulated healthcare environments, this platform offers easy integration.
Patient care in clinics and hospitals operated by federal agencies requires collaboration and information sharing between different departments or between primary care physicians and specialists. However, protecting patient privacy and security is paramount, which can make file sharing a lot more difficult than attaching a health record to an email and pressing send.

Healthcare-related files can also be quite large, especially if they include items such as X-rays, MRI results or complete medical histories that might span years or even decades. File sizes for these would likely be capped by the server; if allowed to go through, they might crash the email system outright.

With Email Message Privacy by Webroot, secure file sharing has been unified to address those challenges that can be found in healthcare settings. This Webroot solution, newly integrated with Zix email encryption, offers secure file sharing using email channels along with an entire email security platform.

Webroot Platform Offers New Integrations and HIPAA Compliance

In terms of file sharing, the Webroot platform works very much like the Zix solution it merged with. It can be added as an extension to Outlook or set up as a dedicated web portal.

Once in place, the platform lets healthcare workers send files individually or in groups of up to 100 gigabytes in size. The platform handles the transfer outside of normal email channels, so users can easily send files using their email clients without bogging down email servers.

With medical privacy laws in mind, the platform also offers strong digital rights management options. This includes filters for specific regulations and the ability to add restrictions based on file type or the kind of information contained in the files. Advanced options even let administrators restrict mail forwarding, limit viewing time or recall documents after they have been shared.

Webroot Email Message Privacy

 

Sure and Secure File Sharing for Government Healthcare

After incorporation with the Webroot platform, file sharing is even safer. Information sent via the platform is fully encrypted using policy-based, bidirectional Transport Layer Security with secure failover. Anyone who manages to intercept the file transfer will not be able to read or decrypt the information.

The platform also acts as a backup for email systems, archiving up to 30 days of email messages and allowing administrators or authorized users to access it if the main email server is down. Agencies looking to back up their email without purchasing a dedicated backup system could use the Webroot platform without incurring additional hardware expenses. It also can be used as a backup to the backup, offering redundancy for email systems critical to hospital operations or patient health.

Finally, a dashboard offers administrators or auditors detailed reports on how the system is being used and proof of compliance with all relevant regulations, laws and requirements. 

SPECIFICATIONS

PRODUCT TYPE: Secure file sharing application and email security platform
WORKS WITH: Outlook email extension or dedicated web portal
MAXIMUM FILE SIZE TRANSFER: 100GB
ENCRYPTION METHOD: Policy-based, bidirectional TLS with secure failover
FEATURES: Electronic signature collection and validation, administrator usage and compliance reports

Webroot Protects Email from Dangerous Threats

Merging Zix file sharing with the Webroot security platform adds a host of new features designed to protect almost every aspect of email.

The ability to transfer and share files securely and safely while also staying compliant with medical privacy laws is a huge advantage for clinics and hospitals operated by federal agencies. But email security goes beyond file transfer, which is why Zix and Webroot merged. With this new platform, users now get all of the file-sharing features offered by Zix along with complete email security.

Webroot has been in the cybersecurity arena for many years, so it’s not surprising to find a multilayered set of defenses designed to protect email and the network it runs on from even the most advanced threats. This includes blocking phishing emails or those where a malicious outsider tries to impersonate an internal employee. Webroot can spot those kinds of attacks and keep them from getting through.

It also defends against one of today’s biggest threats to healthcare: ransomware attacks. It does this by using real-time threat analysis, automated traffic monitoring and a powerful machine learning engine that gets smarter about defense over time.

Webroot email security also has a legally binding electronic signature component that allows users to collect signatures from patients or others and safely store them. It does all of this in addition to the secure file sharing component, which allows a lot of data to be exchanged with other users without weighing down the likely overworked internal corporate email server.

