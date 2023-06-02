Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C4810 Provides Secure Printing for Agencies

Printers are the unsung heroes of many government agencies. Even as hybrid work continues, federal agencies still have a high need for printed documents such as permits, licenses and contracts.

The Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C4810 multifunction printer hits the mark for all of those and more. It can also copy and scan documents, and serve as a fax machine, a technology still used by many federal agencies to send or receive some official documents or those with signatures.

The WF-C4810 has a tiny form factor and is designed for easy setup and use. It can connect to a network via network cable or wirelessly using 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5). It can also pair with a single computer using a USB cable.

With a 1,600-page-per-month recommended duty cycle, the WF-C4810 makes for a dependable shared printer in a small office workgroup and a great personal printer for hybrid workers to use at home.

