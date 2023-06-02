Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C4810 Provides Secure Printing for Agencies

Printers are the unsung heroes of many government agencies. Even as hybrid work continues, federal agencies still have a high need for printed documents such as permits, licenses and contracts.
The Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C4810 multifunction printer hits the mark for all of those and more. It can also copy and scan documents, and serve as a fax machine, a technology still used by many federal agencies to send or receive some official documents or those with signatures.
The WF-C4810 has a tiny form factor and is designed for easy setup and use. It can connect to a network via network cable or wirelessly using 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5). It can also pair with a single computer using a USB cable.
With a 1,600-page-per-month recommended duty cycle, the WF-C4810 makes for a dependable shared printer in a small office workgroup and a great personal printer for hybrid workers to use at home.
Click the banner below to learn how federal agencies are implementing zero trust architecture.
Ensuring Reliable Printing Across Environments
The WF-C4810 uses ink jet technology as its printing medium. Swapping out the ink cartridges when needed is an easy process that does not require any special training. With a respectably sized 500-sheet tray, it can go for a long time without a paper reload.
In my testing, the print speeds were good for single users and small workgroups. The printer could achieve 24 pages per minute when printing in black and white and up to 12 pages per minute for color documents or those with heavy graphics.
DIVE DEEPER: How the role of printers is evolving in the federal government.
When outputting color, the WF-C4810’s DURABrite Ultra pigment ink cartridges ensured vivid color accuracy. I tested this by printing documents with official seals overlayed on graphics, and they always rendered accurately with no smearing or unintentional color blending.
Though compact, the unit has room for a 4.3-inch color touch screen to control the printer. Besides making the WF-C4810 easier to use, this also helps it achieve compliance with Section 508 federal guidelines for accessibility. During my testing, the large touch screen was one of the features rated most highly by those who used the printer.
How Epson Is Prioritizing Green Printing
The Epson printer has one of the lowest power consumption rates in its class. Inkjets don’t need to power up like laser printers do, but Epson has gone beyond that advantage to end almost all power use in standby mode.
What’s more, the PrecisionCore advanced print engine technology ensures that no measurable heat is generated when ejecting inks onto paper, which adds to secondary benefits in terms of lower HVAC usage. It’s a very environmentally friendly printer.
The Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C4810 can fill a vital need for modern federal agencies, serving as both a sturdy and reliable printer for a small in-office team and as an inexpensive personal printer for hybrid employees who telework.
SPECIFICATIONS
MODEL: WF-C4810 Color Multifunction Printer
PRINT SPEED: Up to 25 pages per minute for black-and-white printing; 12 pages per minute for color
CAPACITY 500 sheets
CONNECTIVITY USB 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, LAN cable, Bluetooth
DIMENSIONS 16.7x19.8x13 inches
WEIGHT 26.2 pounds