Review: The Fujitsu Fi-8170 Scanner Creates Great Electronic Records In Minutes

Federal agencies have less than a year to shift from keeping paper documents to storing and managing all documents electronically. The National Archives and Records Administration’s deadline for the transition arrives next June 30.
The task of digitizing the millions of documents the federal government is required by law to keep and maintain in long-term storage — and also make easily searchable — is nearly impossible without a large fleet of easy-to-use digital scanners. The Fujitsu fi-8170 is ideally suited for the task.
The Fujitsu fi-8170 is one of the speediest scanners in its class, able to batch scan up to 70 single-page documents per minute from its 80-sheet input tray. It offers superior image quality, easy sheet feeding and the industry-leading reliability that Fujitsu scanning products are known for.
Measuring 11.8 by 6.7 by 6.4 inches and weighing a little less than 9 pounds, the scanner is small enough to fit on any desk as a personal unit, although with its speed and features it can also work as a shared device for a medium-sized workgroup.
Scan Your Faded Receipts with Fine Detail and Little Damage
When testing scanners, receipt scanning is one process that is always heavily scrutinized for quality. The ink used to print receipts is problematic for many scanners because it’s often very light. And because paper receipts are not designed to last, they can smear and fade quickly.
When I loaded some poor-quality receipts into the Fujitsu fi-8170, the scanner was able to fully decipher them using optical character recognition while preventing them from degrading further.
Other types of documents were also perfectly captured. While many scanners have about 30 color settings, this Fujitsu model has 4,913. In all cases, the Fujitsu fi-8170 captured very fine details in the documents and photographs I scanned
Effective scanners need to be versatile and speedy. To be suitable for government service, they must capture high-quality images. The Fujitsu fi-8170 fits that bill. This scanner could find a good home with any federal agency that needs fast, high-quality scanning capabilities for documents of all sizes and types.
SPECIFICATIONS
MAX SCAN RESOLUTION: 1200 dpi
TOP SCANNING SPEED: 70 pages per minute
MAX DOC SCANNING SIZE: 8.5x14 inches
CONNECTIVITY: USB or network cable
DIMENSIONS: 11.8x6.7x6.4 inches
WEIGHT: 8.82 pounds