Review: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Better Agencies View Into Citizens’ Online Interactions

PRODUCT TYPE: CRM tool

CONNECTED APPS: Works with data from almost any public or private application, database, IoT network or cloud application

CLOUD-READY: Native with Microsoft Azure; also functions in other clouds

DISTRIBUTION: As a service

LICENSE: Per seat or per user

How Dynamics 365 Improved Disrupted Supply Chains

While the COVID-19 pandemic put a new focus on the customer experience, having a positive interaction with constituents does little good if a federal agency can’t provide requested services or is severely hindered because of supply chain disruptions. Microsoft Dynamics 365 can help with that as well.

Dynamics can ingest almost any kind of data, including traditional spreadsheets, databases, photos, video and almost anything generated by online forms or applications.

Repairing the supply chains that were severely disrupted by the pandemic is an issue that spans the globe. Dynamics can’t fix the worldwide problem, but it can use data to analyze the use and repair history of machines and devices deployed within the government.

It can then anticipate, for example, when a machine or part is likely to break or lose efficiency and order appropriate replacement parts long before they are needed.

Microsoft commissioned Forrester Consulting to study seven large organizations with complex supply chains to see how much Dynamics could improve operations in an era of constant disruptions. The results were impressive, especially when combined with an IT modernization program at organizations that decommissioned legacy silos in favor of more modern or cloud-based assets.

Across the board, every organization studied experienced streamlined operations. For example, accurately predicting that a part would likely fail in six months gave some organizations time to order replacements, preventing a potential breakdown from becoming a critical issue.

And by analyzing IT overall, Dynamics also recommended which systems, applications and processes could be replaced to achieve the biggest total economic impact, and which could wait until future budget cycles. That contributed to greater ROI across the board, especially for IT assets.

Because Microsoft Dynamics 365 is able to ingest and analyze almost any kind of data from almost any source, its potential uses are nearly limitless. Agencies might initially deploy Dynamics to improve citizen interactions but will easily find many more ways in which this powerful set of business tools can prove its value.