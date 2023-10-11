Review: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Better Agencies View Into Citizens’ Online Interactions

Dynamics’ Powerful Observations Inform Agency Interactions
The star feature of Dynamics 365 is its ability to improve customer interactions. At the most basic level, it can watch as citizens navigate websites and applications. It will time how long each interaction takes, watch for bottlenecks and compare drop-off rates with how many people got the service or information they needed.
It can then help streamline those interactions and monitor for new efficiencies, checking later to see how much time is being saved with every new change.
At a higher level, Microsoft Dynamics 365 can refine internal staff processes and interactions, ensuring that employees are not wasting time searching for the tools they need to conduct government business.
The platform’s advanced features include the ability to deploy and manage artificial intelligence in the form of chatbots. For example, an agency could automate its customer service response, with Dynamics making sure callers or online visitors get everything they need quickly.
Microsoft Dynamics 365 offers federal agencies a powerful toolset to capture insights, drive efficiencies, improve the user experience and generally help government agencies transform from legacy services to efficient, businesslike organizations their constituents will appreciate.