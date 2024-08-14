Terry Hill, Digital Engineering Program Manager at NASA, shares how MBSE principles are making NASA more efficient.

Aug 14 2024
Software

MBSE Transforms and Simplifies Complex Systems Planning

Here’s how NASA and Naval Base Coronado leverage MBSE principles in planning to save time and speed delivery.
by

Calvin Hennick is a freelance journalist who specializes in business and technology writing. He is a contributor to the CDW family of technology magazines.

NASA has more programs today than at any time in the agency’s history, but budgets haven’t kept up. To streamline projects, keep track of data and prevent the need for rework, the agency’s teams leverage model-based systems engineering methodology.

A subset of digital engineering, MBSE houses the data associated with complex systems within integrated digital models.

“We’re supporting more exploration programs now than ever before, with the same amount of resources,” says Terry Hill, digital engineering program manager at NASA. “Any way that we can multiply our workforce using these types of tools, we are definitely going to try to do it.”

In an MBSE framework, IT departments keep track of project data — including information related to project requirements, design, analysis, verification and validation — within a digital model, rather than disparate files. Agencies rely on digital modeling tools such as IBM Rhapsody, erwin Data Modeler by Quest, and Microsoft Visio to help them create a “single source of truth” for project data, instead of requiring engineers to chase down the latest file versions.

Jerry Sellers, a partner at Teaching Science & Technology, says he has seen big changes in the 10 years since his organization provided MBSE training to space and defense agencies: “When we first started teaching MBSE, the question was very much, ‘Why would we want to do this?’ Now, it’s more like, ‘We want to do this, teach us how.’”

Modeling the Downstream Impacts of System Changes

NASA used a systems modeling language (SysML) approach, utilizing MBSE methodologies, to create a digital twin of the electrical system on the Orion spacecraft used in the Artemis 1 mission, an uncrewed moon-orbiting flight that took place in late 2022. The Orion chief engineer wasn’t previously satisfied with the technical insight of the project, Hill explains. Such highly complex, systems of systems are prime candidates for MBSE.

“The model captured all of the diagrams that you would expect on an electrical schematic, but with all the systems’ data, channelization information, and connectivity behind it as well,” Hill says. “You can do real-time simulations and connect the model to analytical tools. This is really about how we manage systems information. Instead of managing siloed documents, we’re managing integrated models, data systems, and tools.”

Recently, MBSE workflows helped cut a preliminary design review process from six weeks to three, Hill says.

Models created in an MBSE framework utilize SysML, designed specifically for systems engineering applications. Hill describes those models as “a database in the back end with a graphical front,” which allows project stakeholders to instantly see the downstream impacts of any changes made within the system being modeled.

“If your system is configured properly, you change a variable, such as mass, and push that down through your product lifecycle management tool, down to the responsible engineers who now know they need to redesign a part,” he says.

Real-Time Model Collaboration

Allan Dianic, director of software engineering for systems engineering and architecture in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense (Research and Engineering), says that MBSE is being used in pockets throughout the federal government, and “those communities are growing.”

“We are starting to bring groups together to develop and advance best practices,” he says, adding that digital models lead to better decisions early in the project design process.

“You can see whether a set of requirements is not achievable and what adjustments you can make,” Dianic says. “With MBSE, you’re doing better, deeper thinking earlier in the process, which saves a lot of time later on.”

By using a model to simulate systems before they’re built, he says, teams can identify errors and inconsistencies when it’s still relatively simple and inexpensive to correct them.

Across the department, teams rely on several graphical and modeling tools that support software and data engineering efforts, including Microsoft Visio and detailed data modeling programs such as erwin.

Up to 30%

Typical reduction in the length of a development cycle for organizations that adopt MBSE processes

Source: Siemens, MBSE for Dummies: Siemens Special Edition, October 2021

“As we move to the next phase of integrated and AI-enabled engineering, we are looking to transition to structured data tools that integrate with DevSecOps pipelines and support AI,” says Tim Gorman, a spokesperson for the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

In addition to preventing errors, a model-based approach allows for real-time co-authoring and collaboration. “Multiple groups can look at the model and modify it at the same time, rather than only one person opening a file,” Dianic says.

Technology has become an increasingly important component of practically all Defense Department projects, he says, noting that some have described the F-35 stealth combat aircraft as a “supercomputer with wings.”

“Many of our platforms are software-defined in many ways, and that’s powerful,” Dianic says. “But at the same time, it’s important to be able to model that.”

MBSE Supports 5G Innovation

When the Navy began designing its 5G smart warehouse at Naval Base Coronado, engineers adopted MBSE practices to integrate the work of different tech vendors and promote visibility into all of the complex systems embedded in the facility. As a result, the Navy streamlined approval processes, helping to unlock the benefits of the 5G warehouse more quickly.

DISCOVER: DOD is driving new interest in 5G networks.

“One of the success stories for this project was the risk management framework accreditation process,” says David Nacario, a model-based systems engineer at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific and the MBSE lead for the 5G smart warehouse. “We were able to use artifacts directly coming out of the model to submit all of our data for accreditation. That streamlined our accreditation process down to weeks, versus months.”

The existence of a rich digital engineering model also sped up the interim-authority-to-test process, says Andrew Leidy, lead systems engineer for NIWC Pacific’s Enterprise Communications and Networks Division.

Terry Hill
We’re supporting more exploration programs now than ever before, with the same amount of resources.”

Terry Hill Digital Engineering Program Manager, NASA

“Our IATT was received relatively quickly, in large part due to the really good documentation we had because of the MBSE tools,” he says. “I think the project would have been much more delayed if we didn’t have MBSE in place.”

The 5G Smart Warehouse features a full radio-frequency ID grid, which helps track inventory in real time and prevents spillage (loss due to misplacement of parts or theft). The facility also features automated vehicles that can drive to the location of a part, retrieve containers from high shelves and identify parts with a laser pointer.

Over time, the model will simplify maintenance for the facility and prevent scenarios where upgrades are delayed because engineers can’t find the data they need, Nacario says.

“You won’t have a situation where someone leaves, and then someone else needs their documentation and we don’t know where it is,” Nacario says. “With everything in the model, anyone can access the information they need at any time.”

UP NEXT: The State Department developed 5G countermeasures for diplomats.

Creating an MBSE Toolkit

MBSE requires a range of tech tools and languages, according to IBM, including the following:

Systems Modeling Language

An extension of Unified Modeling Language, or UML, SysML is a graphical modeling language tailored to systems engineering that provides a standardized way to represent systems with various diagrams. These diagrams in turn help to visualize system components and behaviors.

Simulation and Analysis Tools

Simulation tools are an important component of MBSE workflows as they allow for testing and system analysis. In particular, digital twins (virtual representations of objects or systems that show how they might behave under different conditions) help organizations optimize performance and identify potential problems.

MBSE Software Tools

With software specifically designed to support an MBSE approach, agencies can access environments to create, edit and manage their SysML models. These tools facilitate collaboration, version control and integration with other engineering tools.

Requirements Management Tools

Finally, agencies must keep track of system requirements in complex projects, and requirements management tools help ensure that these are captured, tracked and compatible with system design.

Photography by Robert Seale

