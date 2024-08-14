MBSE Transforms and Simplifies Complex Systems Planning

NASA has more programs today than at any time in the agency’s history, but budgets haven’t kept up. To streamline projects, keep track of data and prevent the need for rework, the agency’s teams leverage model-based systems engineering methodology.

A subset of digital engineering, MBSE houses the data associated with complex systems within integrated digital models.

“We’re supporting more exploration programs now than ever before, with the same amount of resources,” says Terry Hill, digital engineering program manager at NASA. “Any way that we can multiply our workforce using these types of tools, we are definitely going to try to do it.”

In an MBSE framework, IT departments keep track of project data — including information related to project requirements, design, analysis, verification and validation — within a digital model, rather than disparate files. Agencies rely on digital modeling tools such as IBM Rhapsody, erwin Data Modeler by Quest, and Microsoft Visio to help them create a “single source of truth” for project data, instead of requiring engineers to chase down the latest file versions.

Jerry Sellers, a partner at Teaching Science & Technology, says he has seen big changes in the 10 years since his organization provided MBSE training to space and defense agencies: “When we first started teaching MBSE, the question was very much, ‘Why would we want to do this?’ Now, it’s more like, ‘We want to do this, teach us how.’”

