Digital Workspace
NETCOM Simplifies Warfighters' Access to Digital Resources
The United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) has consolidated disparate global directories into the cloud-based, Army Unified Directory Service. Warfighters can now move more seamlessly among global theaters of operation. They spend less time configuring devices on missions and more time using them to get the job done.
Participants
Lt. Col. Lucas E. Brown, Cloud Systems Engineer, U.S. Army NETCOM
Capt. Jaime T. Bass, EO to the Deputy to the Commanding General, U.S. Army NETCOM
Sgt. 1st Class Andrea Durham, Senior Human Resources Sergeant, U.S. Army
Sam Boyle, IT Specialist, U.S. Army
Video Highlights
- U.S. Army NETCOM is consolidating 20 global domains into a single, cloud-based Active Directory, enabling streamlined device management for all active duty personnel, including the National Guard and Army Reserve.
- Warfighters operating across theaters of operation can intuitively and securely access digital resources from anywhere in the world.
- AUDS is secured through zero-trust principles, facilitating conditional access and single sign-on for warfighters.
- The cloud-based directory positions the Army to better leverage AI in the future.