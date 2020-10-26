The Defenses Agencies Need for Internet of Things and 5G Networks

Several years ago, the Internet of Things was getting all the buzz in federal IT circles when it came to networking. Today, it’s 5G.

Increasingly, agencies are deploying IoT and 5G wireless networks to support innovative applications and connect devices. However, like all federal networks, IoT and 5G services need to be protected against cyberattacks.

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and the theme for the fourth and final week is “The Future of Connected Devices,” with a focus on 5G and how the world of connected devices will evolve.

Although these realms of networking are still developing in the federal IT environment, there are clear guideposts that federal agencies can look to in order to protect both IoT and 5G networks.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has produced a preliminary guide on 5G security; the Department of Homeland Security, through its Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, has issued its own 5G security strategy.

Meanwhile, when it comes to IoT cybersecurity, in May NIST released a document describing how IoT device manufacturers can enhance security for such devices.