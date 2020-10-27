ReImagine Nation ELC 2020: AI Must Learn to Speak Human Language

With artificial intelligence becoming a solidly mainstream idea, federal agencies that want to deploy the technology must make sure that AI remains adaptable and transparent to the humans that use it.

Improperly designed AI can scale a minor error that could be caught by a human into a systemic problem difficult to correct, said Anil Chaudhry, director of AI implementations for the General Services Administration’s IT Modernization Centers of Excellence program.

“We’re thinking through these issues of how to reduce bias when replicating AI,” he said. “A model shouldn’t be so set in stone that we can’t fix it.”

Chaudhry was part of a panel of federal AI experts who spoke Monday at the virtual ReImagine Nation ELC 2020 conference, discussing new and exciting use cases for AI while also warning that the technology still needs human involvement to work best.

Introducing AI into situations that are ever-evolving — such as a hospital environment where doctors are always using new medicines and seeing new illnesses — takes a certain amount of care, said Wanmei Ou, a 2020 Presidential Innovation Fellow working with the Department of Veterans Affairs on IT projects.

“We must adapt the model in an ongoing way to make sure it achieves high performance in new conditions,” she said.