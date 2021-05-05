Advanced Displays Help Agencies Tell Their Stories

The State Department has, you might say, some experience with a remote workforce. Its employees have been spread around the globe since 1789, when the only technology they needed were sailing ships and a good quill pen.

But because the agency must cross borders to do its work, officials have had to look for new technologies to overcome historic challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations. OBO is tasked with providing safe, secure, functional and resilient facilities for State’s employees.

Subject matter experts fly to locations where they evaluate the progress of building projects. “We’ve always travelled,” says Erica Jaume, manager of the OBO’s Technology Accelerator Program (TAP).

With some countries inaccessible due to lockdowns and border closures, and others requiring weeks of isolation for new arrivals, the cost in labor hours and time lost rapidly became prohibitive. However, a shift in priorities for the fledgling TAP program — and a few Microsoft HoloLens mixed ­reality headsets — provided a solution.