Labor Department Focuses on New Paths to Modernization

Two of the biggest drivers of federal IT activity this year — President Joe Biden’s May executive order on cybersecurity and changes to the Technology Modernization Fund’s priorities — are spurring a push for modernization at the Labor Department, according to the agency’s CIO.

Meanwhile, the agency is undertaking a significant effort outside of those realms to help state governments modernize their unemployment insurance systems. Taken together, it looks like a significant amount of technology modernization could get started at the agency in the coming months.

Labor Department CIO Gundeep Ahluwalia said in late August that the president’s executive order has accelerated efforts at his agency and others to modernize. Meanwhile, the TMF, which received a $1 billion appropriation as part of the American Rescue Plan Act — by far its largest annual allocation since the fund’s creation — is poised to fund a new raft of modernization projects, many likely focused on cybersecurity and modernizing high-value systems.