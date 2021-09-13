Zero Trust Is No Longer Optional for Agencies. Now What?

President Joe Biden’s May 12 executive order on cybersecurity put federal networks squarely at the center of efforts to bolster U.S. IT security defenses. For agencies in which IT decision-makers viewed security initiatives such as zero trust as something to tackle later, things got real.

Of course, that reality only continues to crystalize amid the ongoing, high-profile cyberattacks on crucial U.S. interests — the impetus for the order’s release. These attacks could serve as a harbinger of what’s to come, and federal agencies must prepare accordingly.

Zero-trust architectures are not new, but the model has gained momentum as traditional network perimeters have disappeared into the infrastructure and users have dispersed. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, last year the number of users with unprotected devices running on inadequately secured home networks — and with largely unfettered access to agency networks — escalated dramatically and virtually overnight.

Malicious actors have capitalized accordingly. The number of records exposed in public sector breaches roughly doubled last year. Ransomware rose sevenfold in the second half of 2020 after the government workforce pivoted to remote access in response to the pandemic.

While many agencies used multifactor authentication and VPN connections to validate user access and provide secure connections, the lack of capacity to examine encrypted network traffic consistently and efficiently was a challenge for agencies that heightened risk.

Zero trust changes a fundamental assumption about network access. Instead of assuming that any user or device with network access should be trusted by default, it assumes that any network, user, application or device is potentially compromised. Zero trust operates on the principle of least privilege, bestowing the lowest level of access necessary to accomplish the task at hand. For instance, if a user only needs to read data, why give privileges to write content or delete files? Even after trust is established and access is granted, that trust is provisional and should be continually re-evaluated.

To combat dynamic and continuously morphing threats, federal networks require zero-trust architectures that expand beyond the traditional parameters of cybersecurity and incorporate dynamic defenses and continuous monitoring.

“Outdated security models and unencrypted data have led to compromises of systems in the public and private sectors,” a White House fact sheet on the order states. “The federal government must lead the way and increase its adoption of security best practices, including by employing a zero-trust security model, accelerating movement to secure cloud services, and consistently deploying foundational security tools such as multifactor authentication and encryption.”