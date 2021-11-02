Army Considers Programmable Fibers to Monitor Soldiers Via Their Uniforms

The U.S. Army is taking the concept of wearables to its most literal extent.

Researchers at the Army’s Institute for Soldier Nanotechnologies (ISN) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have created a programmable fiber that can be woven into clothing to sense and analyze the wearer’s ­activities from a distance.

“This groundbreaking research could revolutionize soldier uniforms,” says James Burgess, ISN program ­manager for the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) at the Army Research Laboratory.

Made up of hundreds of silicon microchips that maintain an electrical connection, the fiber contains neural-network artificial intelligence. Sewn into the armpit of a shirt, the fiber can collect five hours’ worth of body temperature data and determine with 96 percent accuracy what the wearer is doing.

Eventually, researchers say, such fibers will be integrated into entire ­outfits, analyzing the whole body while the wearer goes about their business. “All of this technology is taking place in stealth mode. You don’t even know it’s happening,” says Gabriel Loke, a Ph.D. research assistant at MIT and lead author on a study of the fibers published in Nature Communications in June.

