USDA, VA Update Contact Centers to Give Citizens a Better Connection

When the U.S. Department of Agriculture needed a better way to connect with its constituents, it pursued a contact center upgrade.

The new AskUSDA “makes it easy to find information from across our organization, all in one place, or connects you with someone who can,” says Simchah Suveyke-Bogin, the agency’s chief customer experience officer.

For instance, callers can ask about crop insurance coverage, getting a farm loan or (a very popular question) how long to cook a Thanksgiving turkey.

“If you can’t find the answer to your question on a self-service platform, you can contact our experts via phone, email or live chat for help,” she adds.

Federal agencies seeking that kind of modernized functionality were already applying technology to enhance their call centers. The pandemic brought new urgency to that effort.

“There was an increase in inbound phone traffic to government agencies, all exacerbated by the pandemic,” says Dan Miller, lead analyst and founder of Opus Research.

As citizens increasingly reach out for government assistance from a distance, more agencies are updating their contact centers to handle the load.

Click the banner below to get access to a customized content experience and exclusive articles.