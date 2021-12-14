2022 Tech Trends: Agencies Aim to Make Hybrid Work a Success in Government

The Biden administration has laid out its plan for government agencies to safely increase the number of federal employees working onsite while ensuring “maximum telework flexibilities” for staff eligible to work from home.

In other words, the government is doubling down on hybrid work.

That makes sense. Like those in the private industry, many federal workers have been more productive and efficient at home and enjoyed the improved work-life balance that comes with not having to commute.

In fact, according to a survey by the insurance company Breeze, 65 percent of employees with remote-capable jobs reported that they would take a 5 percent pay cut if they didn’t have to head back to the office.

It’s one thing to issue memorandums describing hybrid efforts; it’s another to implement this practice at scale. With 2022 just around the corner, what challenges are in store for government agencies looking to embrace hybrid work, and how do they make it work for them?

