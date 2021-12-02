How the GSA Plans to Enhance Digital Citizen Services

GSA Aims to Invest in a Secure, Seamless Digital Government
A couple of the projects in the “recover” category — where projects are focused on recovery support to the public in the wake of the pandemic — were completed in September, including automating the debt relief processes for farmers and helping families eligible for the increased child tax credit, according to the GSA.
One technology-focused project in this bucket focuses on cloud adoption. “Agency demand for cloud services dramatically increased during the COVID-19 pandemic due to staff working remotely,” the GSA notes. “This increased demand made authorizing cloud services by FedRAMP critical to helping both agencies and the public recover from the pandemic,” referring to the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.
The TTS is working with FedRAMP to accelerate its “review of new cloud service offerings to address the high demand of requests by agencies for new services and reuse of FedRAMP Authorized cloud offerings.”
Under the “rebuild” category — in which projects are aimed at “rebuilding existing government-wide citizen-facing services to yield a more secure and effective digital public experience with government” — The TTS is working on an identity verification project.
“Government agencies rely on third-party aggregators, like credit bureaus, for identity data validation,” the GSA notes. “This leads to risks around data breaches, monetization of citizen personal information without consent, and duplicative costs when government ends up paying for its own data.”
RELATED: What are the key challenges to digital transformation in federal IT?
As a result, the TTS is developing a shared service dubbed Identity Verification API that will enable identity verification with authoritative government sources, simplify processes and save the government money.
Other projects include building more accessible, mobile-friendly government websites and reimagining usa.gov and usa.gov/espanol as web destinations that centralize government services in one place.
Another is focused on building a talent pipeline for government technologists via the U.S. Digital Corps, which launched in August and is working to bring “skilled, diverse, and mission-driven early-career technologists to the federal government.” The funding will help recruit fellows for “two-year stints with pathways to career service, with the first fellows beginning work at agencies in 2022,” GSA notes.
Finally, the GSA is also going to use the existing 10x program to investigate and test “ideas with the potential to transform government digital service delivery.”