How the GSA Plans to Enhance Digital Citizen Services

Although it was just $150 million tucked inside the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act Congress passed in March, the Federal Citizen Services Fund (FCSF) was designed to enhance citizen-facing digital services.

Last month, the General Services Administration announced 14 projects that the FCSF would fund across a range of government functions. The GSA’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS) arm will carry out the projects, which are broadly sorted into three buckets: “recover,” “rebuild” and “reimagine.”

The project announcements come as senior government officials have focused on improving the citizen experience via technology. Federal CIO Clare Martorana said last month that she has three goals for how citizens should experience their interactions with the government: “simple, seamless and secure.”

“We’ve got to put customers, citizens and the American public at the center of everything we do,” she said at the Imagine Nation ELC 2021 conference. “We’ve got to deliver service in an exceptional way.”

The Biden administration is also working on an executive order to improve the customer experience across government, Federal News Network reports. In the meantime, the GSA is focused on the 14 projects, which, as FedScoop reports, are “in progress and in some cases have been completed already.”

“These projects are a prime example of GSA’s commitment to using technology to make sure government can move at the speed of need and deliver for the people and communities we serve,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said in a statement. “From making it easier for families to access child care services to helping farmers access debt relief programs, these projects address some of the most pressing issues people face in their daily lives. Combined with efforts like the Technology Modernization Fund, we have an opportunity to make a truly transformative impact and reimagine how we deliver services to the public.”

