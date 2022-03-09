Technology Creates New Efficiencies for Both Agencies and Citizens

From one-click “Buy Now” buttons on online retail sites to the mere wave of a smartphone at the checkout counter, consumers like their interactions fast.

The federal government has taken notice of this. For the past few years, even before the pandemic, it has been working to create an efficient environment for the citizens it serves.

To do this, however, agencies must first streamline their own workplaces and design methods for finding information more quickly, while ­ensuring that their own IT is up to handling increased citizen needs.

Tools both old and new are assisting agencies in their work. The Food and Drug Administration, for example, has begun to use automation and artificial intelligence to process forms associated with medical devices, relying on microservices to quickly deploy the technology.

