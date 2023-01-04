4 Federal Government IT Trends to Watch in 2023

1. Success of Zero Trust Will Depend on a Cultural Shift at the Agency

Much has been written about the technological aspects of the journey to zero trust. One foundational step, however, has little to do with tech. To be successful with zero trust, agency IT leaders must change the organizational culture.

“Zero trust is a completely different way of thinking about cybersecurity. It’s not the perimeter moat,” says Samir Hans, a principal at Deloitte. “Zero trust requires collaboration and the sharing of information, which is a cultural change for a lot of agencies. It’s not inherent.”

Hans and others recommend breaking down traditional IT silos and facilitating interdisciplinary conversations about data and access. These silos usually align with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s pillars of identity, devices, network/environment, workload and data.

Agencies also need to establish proper leadership for their zero-trust efforts — someone with a centralized, contextual view who is not necessarily the CISO.

Collaboration should extend outside the agency to include contracted vendors. “There has to be a little bit more flexibility in some of the ways things are procured,” Hans suggests. “Have clauses in the contract that require companies to collaborate and share data with each other.”

2. Agencies Will Scale Up Automation of Hybrid Data Centers

Hybrid infrastructure has long appealed to federal agencies because it allows them to keep sensitive data on legacy systems while providing flexibility to scale up with cloud services as needed. These different environments all have various workflows and regulations, and this complexity presents challenges for IT leaders.

Gone are the days when legacy data centers were simply re-created in the cloud and infrastructure updates were made manually. “There is a lot that can be done in the cloud to take advantage of all of the investments in automation, if you’re already there,” says Scott Buchholz, CTO for Deloitte’s Government and Public Services practice. “Those who are in the data centers — particularly those who have the hyperconverged infrastructure — can start taking advantage of that relatively easily, because all of the control planes are there already. For those who haven’t gotten quite that far, there are other ways of doing it as well.”

When looking to automate their hybrid data centers, agencies should consider their data’s security needs, evaluate their legacy systems and how they can integrate with the cloud, and maintain data visibility as the various environments converge.

