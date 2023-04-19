Hardware
Kingston Puts a Secure Data Cloud in Your Pocket
Kingston Technology develops hardware-encrypted USB drives that assist federal agencies in addressing real-world data security issues with a focus on mobile uses.
In 2019 the National Institute of Standards and Technology issued Federal Information Processing Standard 140-3, the first update to FIPS 140 since the 140-2 update in 2002
Federal agencies are transitioning from the military-grade security of FIPS 140-2 to the new FIPS 140-3 standard. To maintain data safety and compliance, Richard Kanadjian, global business manager of the encrypted unit at Kingston Technology, says it is essential that agencies ensure mobile storage devices meet these FIPS 140-series standards and transition to FIPS 140-3 in 2023.
Kingston was first to market with a FIPS 140-3 Level 3 (pending) USB drive: The IronKey Keypad 200 drive launched in September 2023. In summer, Kingston will launch the flagship IronKey D500S with advanced features that are designed for government use. Both drives have completed extensive testing and design reviews at a NIST-certified lab and are pending NIST certification.
“We focus on the data that federal employees are taking with them and how to secure it,” Kanadjian says. “One of the key problems for agencies is, what happens when a USB drive is lost or stolen, and how do you protect that data? We make sure that the USB drive is hardened against many penetration attacks and layered with multiple levels of data protection to avoid a...
Log in or subscribe to keep reading — you'll also gain access to our full premium content library