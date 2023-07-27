You'll Only Want to Work Remote With the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14

Notebooks are the centerpiece of many federal employees’ worlds, especially in the era of digital work, and this key piece of gear needs to be lightweight and fast. The new ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 is a sleek system that includes a powerful processor and features that surpass those on many desktop computers.
The Zenbook’s solid-state drive has no moving parts, hardening it against bumps while on the road and keeping stored data safe. It was hardly noticeable in my travel bag on business trips, yet it proved itself powerful enough to help me accomplish all my required tasks in airport lounges, guest offices, coffee shops and hotel rooms.
In addition to the fast AMD Ryzen 9 processor, the laptop has HDMI, USB-A and USB-C ports to support peripherals. It even comes with a microSD card reader and an audio jack for extra functionality.
Both USB-C ports support Thunderbolt 4, so I was able to quickly connect the Zenbook Pro 14 to 4K monitors to show the razzle-dazzle built into my presentations.
Even when no external monitor is available, the NanoEdge Full HD display provides stunningly clear and bright visuals in nearly any lighting. I also used it to present during a webinar, and viewers commented on the high quality of the presentation.
This Zenbook Is up to the Task
The Zenbook Pro 14 features high processing power. To stress test it back in the lab, I ran graphically intensive videos for more than 20 hours while processing large computations from a custom database. I didn’t detect any buffering, lagging or glitching in the videos.
As far as battery life, the Zenbook Pro 14 is impressive. On the road, I got up to 10 hours of runtime with normal use. When pushed to the maximum for performance testing, the battery still lasted for 6.5 hours.
The laptop’s security features are a boon for travelers. Windows Hello, combined with an integrated infrared camera, supports passwordless login, and the system can automatically log you out if you step away.
Finally, the edge-to-edge ergonomic keyboard allows for comfortable typing and easy data entry, thanks to the innovative ASUS NumberPad — an illuminated virtual numeric keypad embedded in the touchpad. It’s every bit as easy to work with as a desktop computer with a full-size keyboard.
With its computing power and reliability, the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 can be a key tool to help federal employees and their agencies meet mission requirements.
SPECIFICATIONS
OS: Windows 11 Pro
MEMORY: 16GB RAM
STORAGE: 1TB SSD NVMe
PROCESSOR: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (3.3GHz)
RESOLUTION: 1920x1080 (Full HD)
SCREEN SIZE: 14 inches
DIMENSIONS: 12.6x8.3x0.7 inches
WEIGHT: 2.9 pounds