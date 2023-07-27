You'll Only Want to Work Remote With the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14

The Zenbook Pro 14 features high processing power. To stress test it back in the lab, I ran graphically intensive videos for more than 20 hours while processing large computations from a custom database. I didn’t detect any buffering, lagging or glitching in the videos.

As far as battery life, the Zenbook Pro 14 is impressive. On the road, I got up to 10 hours of runtime with normal use. When pushed to the maximum for performance testing, the battery still lasted for 6.5 hours.

The laptop’s security features are a boon for travelers. Windows Hello, combined with an integrated infrared camera, supports passwordless login, and the system can automatically log you out if you step away.

Finally, the edge-to-edge ergonomic keyboard allows for comfortable typing and easy data entry, thanks to the innovative ASUS NumberPad — an illuminated virtual numeric keypad embedded in the touchpad. It’s every bit as easy to work with as a desktop computer with a full-size keyboard.

With its computing power and reliability, the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 can be a key tool to help federal employees and their agencies meet mission requirements.

SPECIFICATIONS

OS: Windows 11 Pro

MEMORY: 16GB RAM

STORAGE: 1TB SSD NVMe

PROCESSOR: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (3.3GHz)

RESOLUTION: 1920x1080 (Full HD)

SCREEN SIZE: 14 inches

DIMENSIONS: 12.6x8.3x0.7 inches

WEIGHT: 2.9 pounds