Continuous Innovation Is the Goal of Dell’s Zero-Trust Efforts

Dell’s Zero Trust Center of Excellence is working with the Department of Defense to bring its robust model for a zero-trust security architecture to other agencies.

The Zero Trust CoE will deliver a repeatable blueprint of the DOD architecture to provide organizations with a quicker path to zero-trust adoption while easing the integration and orchestration burden for private and public sector entities.

DOD published its Zero Trust Strategy in November to provide technical guidance on its transition, which was mandated by the Biden administration’s 2021 Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. The guidance reflects that voluntary efforts to transition may be insufficient to achieve zero-trust security, says Herb Kelsey, industry CTO for government at Dell Technologies.

“A zero-trust architecture looks holistically at systems and subsystems and how they all go together,” Kelsey says. “An ad hoc approach to implementing zero trust, one that leverages a set of single-purpose products to address the symptoms, may improve security in specific areas but may create vulnerabilities in others.”

DISCOVER: Dell Technologies can help your agency achieve zero trust.