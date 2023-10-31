What Federal Agencies Need to Know About TIC 3.0

What Is TIC 3.0?

In today’s cyber environment, “vigilance can only be maintained by having organized and automated security policies managed through integrated tools,” according to a statement on the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center’s TIC Demonstration Center.

“TIC 3.0 does exactly [that] by removing cloud barriers, consolidating the number of external internet connections and accelerating federal cloud transformation,” the statement continues.

CISA brings this to life with TIC 3.0 core guidance elements, including a program guidebook, a reference architecture and a secure capabilities catalog that provides a list of deployable security controls, security capabilities and best practices.

In the latest TIC update, “we recognize today's environment is much more distributed, more diverse, more dynamic and more encrypted,” says Sean Connelly, TIC program manager in CISA’s Office of the Technical Director (OTD).

How Is TIC 3.0 Different from Earlier Versions?

With this in mind, CISA has aimed to give agencies greater flexibility as they look to respond to an ever-changing cybersecurity threat. The previous iteration of TIC was much more prescriptive.

“TIC 2.0 prescribed one way to secure network traffic going to and from the internet,” Connelly says. “Now, with TIC 3.0, we have a number of use cases, including the traditional TIC, branch office, remote user and cloud use cases. These offer different ways for agencies to be able to protect their environments.”

In addition, TIC 3.0 bring protections closer to the data and to end users. “The TIC 2.0 model was more perimeter-focused,” Connelly says. “Now, as the perimeter becomes more amorphous and porous, it's necessary to have more choices available than we did in the old model.”