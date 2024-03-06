Product Spotlight: Safeguard Your Agency with the Verkada CD52 Dome Camera

Physical security remains a major concern for federal agencies, as continuing threats of violence put workers and citizens at risk. The government secures thousands of federal buildings, several of which have been the targets of violent attacks — most recently, the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
In 2023 alone, the Federal Protective Service kept 15,000 weapons, including more than 500 guns, from being brought into federal buildings, according to congressional testimony late last year from FPS Director Richard “Kris” Cline.
One major technology supports both physical security and cybersecurity efforts: video cameras. Cameras play a key role in implementing sound visitor management systems and access management by providing effective video surveillance.
Cameras can record and deter theft, unauthorized access and on-premises attacks, and when placed in the right locations, they can also help address data theft and insider threats.
Camera Has the Right Features for Effective Surveillance
Measuring 5.7 by 5.7 by 4.1 inches and weighing just under 26 ounces, the Verkada CD52 Dome indoor camera is unobtrusive and built with a sturdy, vandal-proof exterior. It has a powerful zoom lens, with 3X optical and digital zoom and 5-megapixel resolution.
In night and day tests, the camera produced crisp images, even in low light. Testers could easily identify faces, people and clothing. Verkada’s analytics features include unlimited cloud archiving and automatic firmware and software updates, which are ideal for agencies looking to scale up their camera systems.
The Verkada CD52 has features that are hallmarks of effective video surveillance networks: data encryption in transit and at rest, onboard storage and advanced motion-based insight.
The camera can store recordings for 60 days with an onboard storage capacity of 512 gigabytes, which could prove essential for securing data as part of a larger backup strategy.
Video Surveillance Keeps Security at the Forefront
Verkada’s platform also enables secure access on any device, from anywhere. And with a camera that can be configured and brought online in minutes, network administrators save time and resources when installing multiple units.
Additionally, with the camera’s cloud-managed features, no added software is required; complexities such as port forwarding are eliminated from the install.
IT security teams can rest easy with SAML-based integration to single sign-on solutions and real-time alerts if cameras fall offline.
Keep physical security at the forefront with the Verkada CD52 Dome camera. It delivers critical enterprise-grade security for indoor environments, is simple to install and works out of the box without additional downloads or configurations.
SPECIFICATIONS
CAMERA TYPE: Indoor
VIDEO: Color
RESOLUTION: 2688x1944, 5MP
CONNECTION: PoE+
SHAPE: Dome
STORAGE: 512GB, 60 days onboard