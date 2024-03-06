Product Spotlight: Safeguard Your Agency with the Verkada CD52 Dome Camera

Physical security remains a major concern for federal agencies, as continuing threats of violence put workers and citizens at risk. The government secures thousands of federal buildings, several of which have been the targets of violent attacks — most recently, the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In 2023 alone, the Federal Protective Service kept 15,000 weapons, including more than 500 guns, from being brought into federal buildings, according to congressional testimony late last year from FPS Director Richard “Kris” Cline.

One major technology supports both physical security and cybersecurity efforts: video cameras. Cameras play a key role in implementing sound visitor management systems and access management by providing effective video surveillance.

Cameras can record and deter theft, unauthorized access and on-premises attacks, and when placed in the right locations, they can also help address data theft and insider threats.

Click the banner below to learn how to modernize your agency's digital experience.