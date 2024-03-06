Mar 06 2024
Product Spotlight: Safeguard Your Agency with the Verkada CD52 Dome Camera

This video surveillance tool helps bolster physical security in federal buildings.
Carlos Soto
by

Physical security remains a major concern for federal agencies, as continuing threats of violence put workers and citizens at risk. The government secures thousands of federal buildings, several of which have been the targets of violent attacks — most recently, the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In 2023 alone, the Federal Protective Service kept 15,000 weapons, including more than 500 guns, from being brought into federal buildings, according to congressional testimony late last year from FPS Director Richard “Kris” Cline.

One major technology supports both physical security and cybersecurity efforts: video cameras. Cameras play a key role in implementing sound visitor management systems and access management by providing effective video surveillance.

Cameras can record and deter theft, unauthorized access and on-premises attacks, and when placed in the right locations, they can also help address data theft and insider threats.

Camera Has the Right Features for Effective Surveillance

Measuring 5.7 by 5.7 by 4.1 inches and weighing just under 26 ounces, the Verkada CD52 Dome indoor camera is unobtrusive and built with a sturdy, vandal-proof exterior. It has a powerful zoom lens, with 3X optical and digital zoom and 5-megapixel resolution.

In night and day tests, the camera produced crisp images, even in low light. Testers could easily identify faces, people and clothing. Verkada’s analytics features include unlimited cloud archiving and automatic firmware and software updates, which are ideal for agencies looking to scale up their camera systems.

The Verkada CD52 has features that are hallmarks of effective video surveillance networks: data encryption in transit and at rest, onboard storage and advanced motion-based insight.

The camera can store recordings for 60 days with an onboard storage capacity of 512 gigabytes, which could prove essential for securing data as part of a larger backup strategy.

Verkada CD52 Dome

 

Video Surveillance Keeps Security at the Forefront

Verkada’s platform also enables secure access on any device, from anywhere. And with a camera that can be configured and brought online in minutes, network administrators save time and resources when installing multiple units.

Additionally, with the camera’s cloud-managed features, no added software is required; complexities such as port forwarding are eliminated from the install.

READ MORE: Integrate physical security systems with your agency’s network.

IT security teams can rest easy with SAML-based integration to single sign-on solutions and real-time alerts if cameras fall offline.

Keep physical security at the forefront with the Verkada CD52 Dome camera. It delivers critical enterprise-grade security for indoor environments, is simple to install and works out of the box without additional downloads or configurations.

SPECIFICATIONS

CAMERA TYPE: Indoor
VIDEO: Color
RESOLUTION: 2688x1944, 5MP
CONNECTION: PoE+
SHAPE: Dome
STORAGE: 512GB, 60 days onboard

Top Tools and Features of the Verkada CD52

A key component of a multiprong security strategy is robust video surveillance. Video cameras can play a crucial role in stopping violent incidents, safeguarding sensitive areas such as entry gates and building lobbies, and thwarting insider cyberthreats. 

To be effective, the Verkada CD52 and other camera systems need to provide the following features:

  • Powerful edge processing capabilities that deliver advanced computer vision
  • Analytics and insights that can be used to quickly filter people, with detection based on a variety of details such as clothing color and face recognition
  • Footage processed directly on the camera so that results are instantly available and always accessible
  • Low bandwidth requirements, ranging from 20 to 50 kilobits per second, per camera, at rest

An effective camera system should also offer centralized management capabilities that provide seamless access for agency officials and require minimal or no training.

Federal agencies can take great strides to secure their entire enterprise — both their data and their people — with a strong video surveillance approach.

