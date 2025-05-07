Close

May 07 2025
Software

Three Ways the Intelligence Community can Benefit from GenAI

Generative artificial intelligence can help spy agencies aggregate intel quickly.
by

Joel Snyder, Ph.D., is a senior IT consultant with 30 years of practice. An internationally recognized expert in the areas of security, messaging and networks, Dr. Snyder is a popular speaker and author and is known for his unbiased and comprehensive tests of security and networking products. His clients include major organizations on six continents.

Almost since the dawn of networked computing, the intelligence community has worked under self-imposed handicaps. The requirement for high security in classified environments has meant that government IT teams at IC agencies have had to either do without the latest internet-focused technologies or build their own isolated and secured environments from scratch, at enormous expense.

Advanced public-private partnerships, such as Microsoft’s Azure Government or Amazon’s GovCloud, have met the strict security and compliance requirements for classified computing environments — in some cases up to top secret level — and have delivered cloud technologies to IC agencies. Recently, these offerings have been extended to include application programming interface access to some of the most popular generative artificial intelligence tools based on large language models. This means that IC agencies will be able to use these trained models securely with very sensitive data.

With the immense consumer exposure to LLMs such as OpenAI’s GPT-3 and GPT-4 series, IC developers likely already have some great ideas on how to make use of generative AI to help their agencies. For IT managers who haven’t really explored what this might mean, here are some ideas.

1. Natural Language Processing in Multiple Languages

Intercepted communications, social media posts full of slang and high-volume data feeds represent a firehose of valuable information in a variety of languages and dialects. LLMs can provide nearly instantaneous translation of these types of communications, acting as a force multiplier for human translators.

Just as important, LLMs can take translated or native English information and perform natural language processing, such as content categorization and sentiment analysis — identifying disinformation, coordination of extremist actions or just general mood — which can help IC agencies get ahead of emerging threats and prioritize the most critical intelligence.

2. Contextual Analysis With Retrieval-Augmented Generation

Retrieval-augmented generation is an “add-on” technology that IC developers can use to securely feed classified data sources and the most current context and situational information to the LLM as an analyst interacts with the model. With RAG and a good LLM, analysts are not restricted to asking questions based on the LLM’s training, which can be months or years out of date. Instead, RAG-based applications prompt the LLM with additional context and data based on the analyst’s query. This lets the LLM work on the latest data, improves accuracy and reduces AI hallucinations without having to retrain or fine-tune the LLM.

3. Better Document Search, Retrieval, Synthesis and Summarization

LLMs are good at generating concise summaries of lengthy data feeds, such as long reports or briefings from a single source; for example, writing an executive summary that the author forgot to include. Or, LLMs can take multiple information sources on a single topic and identify key themes that reflect the many points of view. When huge amounts of information need to be understood in a hurry, an LLM can condense and summarize quickly — without human bias — to help high-level decision-makers and analysts focus on their next steps.

akinbostanci/Getty Images

