Three Ways the Intelligence Community can Benefit from GenAI

Almost since the dawn of networked computing, the intelligence community has worked under self-imposed handicaps. The requirement for high security in classified environments has meant that government IT teams at IC agencies have had to either do without the latest internet-focused technologies or build their own isolated and secured environments from scratch, at enormous expense.

Advanced public-private partnerships, such as Microsoft’s Azure Government or Amazon’s GovCloud, have met the strict security and compliance requirements for classified computing environments — in some cases up to top secret level — and have delivered cloud technologies to IC agencies. Recently, these offerings have been extended to include application programming interface access to some of the most popular generative artificial intelligence tools based on large language models. This means that IC agencies will be able to use these trained models securely with very sensitive data.

With the immense consumer exposure to LLMs such as OpenAI’s GPT-3 and GPT-4 series, IC developers likely already have some great ideas on how to make use of generative AI to help their agencies. For IT managers who haven’t really explored what this might mean, here are some ideas.

Click the banner below to get a read on the current AI landscape.