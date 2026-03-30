What Is CTEM, and How Is It Speeding Up Agencies’ Threat Response?

Continuous threat exposure management is a framework that differs from traditional, reactive cybersecurity by leveraging existing controls to continuously discover, prioritize and remediate security exposures across the organization's entire attack surface. Unlike traditional vulnerability management, which generates a “point in time” list of common vulnerabilities and exposures, CTEM focuses on the business impact of vulnerabilities and how to mitigate them most effectively in an environment.

The framework identifies threats, assesses the damage they could cause across an agency’s systems and determines the best remedy for resolving them.

Throughout the years, agencies have amassed threat intelligence platforms capable of projecting impact, but they might not flag a common threat from 2018 as serious. CTEM might, if the environmental data it’s scanning suggests the threat poses risks specific to the agency in question, and then it will interface with security controls, triggering them to perform remediation.

Those controls might block an IP address in a firewall’s ports or shut off communications to an endpoint, depending on the situation.

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