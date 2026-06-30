The Hidden Cost of Federal Virtualization — And What Agencies Can Do About It

Among federal IT leaders, there’s growing concern about virtualization: not the product, but the price.

Simulated virtual environments empower IT to run multiple isolated operating systems and applications simultaneously, maximizing the capacity of physical hardware. That is valuable in the federal space, but license costs have been going up, and many organizations are paying for features they never turn on.

“As a federal agency, when you’re being forced to pay for something that you’re not using, you’re probably going to look at other options,” says Sam Ceccola, senior distinguished technologist and Department of Defense CTO at HPE.

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