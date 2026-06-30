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Jun 30 2026
Security

The Hidden Cost of Federal Virtualization — And What Agencies Can Do About It

As licensing fees climb and budgets tighten, HPE offers a STIG-compliant alternative at a fraction of the typical price.
Adam Stone
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Adam Stone writes on technology trends from Annapolis, Md., with a focus on government IT, military and first-responder technologies.

Among federal IT leaders, there’s growing concern about virtualization: not the product, but the price.

Simulated virtual environments empower IT to run multiple isolated operating systems and applications simultaneously, maximizing the capacity of physical hardware. That is valuable in the federal space, but license costs have been going up, and many organizations are paying for features they never turn on.

“As a federal agency, when you’re being forced to pay for something that you’re not using, you’re probably going to look at other options,” says Sam Ceccola, senior distinguished technologist and Department of Defense CTO at HPE.

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