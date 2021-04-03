3 Best Practices to Consider When Building a Data Dashboard

In an environment where politics and special interests often control the agenda, good data-based decision-making offers an objective way to allocate resources, respond to complaints and comments, and deliver services to constituents.

Federal IT teams can use visualization tools and dashboards to help both managers and end users pull meaning out of data previously locked away.

However, there can be severe consequences to choosing the wrong statistics or the wrong graph style, leading to bad decisions. IT teams shouldn’t be ashamed to ask for help and guidance to ensure that data visualizations are accurate and useful. Here are three best practices to get started.

1. Understand the Raw Data the Agency Takes In

Data visualization often brings together different data sources in the same image to show correlations. Without a good understanding of the raw data and its meaning, a viewer cannot be certain that the visualization gives a good picture of what is really happening.

Without context, a raw data stream is open to misinterpretation and false conclusions. For example, COVID-19 vaccination information is being eagerly watched right now. Someone using that data without documentation could easily come to incorrect conclusions about whether the data covered individual injections (even if they were for one person) or was counting individuals needing two injections as one.

Trouble could also arise if the vaccine data only included vaccinations administered by state programs and didn’t include multistate programs, such as the one sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Knowing your data is the first step to avoiding errors in graphs. Low storage costs and inexpensive, fast database engines make it easy to save raw data from many different sources. Documenting the metadata that makes the raw data useful can prove more time-consuming.

Still, that documentation is a critical first step to any data visualization and dashboard project. Providing context for graphics or the dashboard is equally important. Various tactics can put information into context for the viewer, including finding the minima/maxima, creating comparisons to previous data and overlaying of related data.