Agencies Adapt Technology to Work in a New Context

Agencies Use Technology to Adapt to the Times
At the State Department, the team charged with building inspections faced the same issue — an inability to travel but the need to make sure construction projects and embassies were meeting safety standards.
In “Advanced Displays Help Agencies Tell Their Stories,” you’ll read how the department took its young Technology Accelerator Program and turned it into a virtual building inspection program with successful pilots in seven embassies.
Then there’s the biggest government project of all: the decennial census to count every resident of the country. With constitutionally mandated deadlines, any delay put the 2020 count at risk.
Fortunately, the Census Bureau’s plan to make this the first all-digital count paid off. U.S. residents who didn’t respond online were paid a visit by mask-wearing, iPhone-carrying enumerators, who could transmit data without breaking a single social distancing guideline.
With the help of the CDW•G team that prepared the iPhones for the census workers to use, the 2020 census was completed successfully. Learn how it happened in our story “Census Goes All Digital with Door-to-Door Field Operations.”
In a tough year, successes such as these are a reason to celebrate. Technology gave all of these projects a boost — the Census Bureau has said the 2020 count couldn’t have been completed otherwise — but the ability to adapt the technology when it counts matters just as much.