Agencies Adapt Technology to Work in a New Context

Finally, there’s a bit of hope in the air. The vaccines are out there, the fans are in (most) ballparks, the kids are largely back in the classroom. Not all of us are back in the office, but you take your ­victories where you can.

Government agencies, during this long year, carried out massive projects that affected every person in the nation. Some of these took on new meaning and importance during the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration, for example, has always been the key agency in charge of approving new drugs and inspecting the facilities that make them. Forced to shift to remote work, the agency had to find a way to keep those inspections going. The FDA’s new Data Modernization Action Plan enabled it to use data from disparate sources to lay out a plan for in-person facility inspections in just six weeks. Our story “New Data Analysis Tools Help Agencies Move Decisively During Crises,” details how sophisticated data tools helped agencies with new realities.