New Data Analysis Tools Help Agencies Move Decisively During Crises

As COVID-19 took hold in the U.S. in March 2020, federal agencies quickly shifted to remote work. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for instance, put many in-person inspections on hold and used remote assessments when possible.

But mission-critical inspections — particularly those pertaining to the virus, such as inspections of hand sanitizer facilities — couldn’t wait for the pandemic to subside.

Combining resources from within the FDA as well as the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services, the FDA analyzed county-by-county virus case-load data, guidelines on reopening businesses and algorithms on keeping workers safe.

With that information, the agency was able to create an advisory matrix map that field officers could use to prioritize in-person inspections. The matrix, which could have taken months or even years to develop, was available within six weeks.

It’s one example of a portfolio of data analysis “driver projects” at the heart of the FDA’s Data Modernization Action Plan (DMAP), announced March 3, 2021. They are initiatives that can be rolled out quickly and that provide tangible value across the agency — and in some cases, outside of it.

“We’ve been looking for projects that build our data skills and data muscles so that we can improve the overall capability in the organization,” says FDA Chief Data Officer Ram Iyer.

The FDA is in good company. As...