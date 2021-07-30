For Federal Agencies, Planned Technology Upgrades Provided Happy Surprises

Now comes the time for tough decisions: when to return to the office, how to return to the office, how many return to the office. It’s a confusing and unsettling moment — even new habits, like working at home in sweats, are hard to break.

Federal agencies recently received directives from the Biden administration on how to proceed with the return to work. But they’ve got to balance the plan to have people in the office with the fact that many federal workers are delighted with the extra flexibility provided by telework.

Nearly half of all federal employees are still telecommuting late into the pandemic, according to the 2020 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey, so the hybrid office does seem to be the wave of the near future. It’s a new way to work for many agencies.