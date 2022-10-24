Imagine Nation ELC 2022: E-Gov Act Granted Critical Tools to CIOs

In 2019, NASA had a challenge: The agency was upgrading all its offices to Office 365, and it wanted to include all its employees in the transition, including astronauts on the International Space Station.

“Astronauts have email; astronauts have iPads,” said Renee P. Wynn, former NASA CIO. “We want this for our astronauts too. We don’t want to leave them behind.”

Working with industry partners, NASA was able to overcome technical challenges to that upgrade, Wynn told an audience Sunday at the 2022 Imagine Nation ELC conference in Hershey, Pa. “In September 2019, we delivered Office 365 to the astronauts on the International Space Station, and we did that with our industry partners, including Microsoft.”

Wynn shared her reflections during a discussion of the significance of the E-Government Act of 2002, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Former Federal CIO Suzette Kent led the discussion, emphasizing the importance of industry collaboration, interagency cooperation and team building.

“With the E-Gov Act, we have seen consistent change,” Kent said. “E-Gov helped us to bring technology-centric activities together, structure agency teams and be more focused around what we did.”

Wynn recounted how a strong relationship with Apple helped NASA update iPads on the International Space Station. The usual updating process wouldn’t work off-planet, so “Apple worked with NASA to develop a packet to update iPads in space,” she said.

Those updates included critical cybersecurity patches that were necessary to secure NASA’s IT operations on the station, she added.

Click the banner below to follow FedTech on Twitter.