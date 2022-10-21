Oct 21 2022

Management

Imagine Nation ELC 2022: Practical Solutions for Government’s Technology Challenges

Product development, workforce expansion and service delivery top the list at this year’s conference.
Elizabeth Neus
by

Elizabeth Neus is the managing editor of FedTech and the producer of FedTech's award-winning Feds in the Field video series. The Washington Nationals are her team; 80s Brit pop is her sound.

This year’s themes at Imagine Nation ELC 2022, sponsored by the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council, take a step away from pandemic-related concerns and look forward to a flexible and adaptable future.

“There are pandemic lessons learned about issues around resiliency and response and recovery,” says ACT-IAC CIO David Wennergren. “But then, beyond that, they’re also top priorities for this administration.

“If you look at the federal IT operating plan, it’s all about improving the customer experience, making progress in IT modernization and cybersecurity, and how to do the digital transformation work.”

The three-day conference, which begins Sunday at Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pa., is expected to bring together about 650 government and private sector representatives to share ideas and find new ways to work together.

Top Federal IT Officials Join the Agenda as Speakers

Speakers include Federal CIO Clare Martorana; Robin Carnahan, administrator of the General Services Administration (and a FedTech 2022 Influencer); and a team of former government CIOs who will discuss the 20th anniversary of the E-Government Act, one of the first federal laws to recognize the importance of information privacy.

“ELC is our flagship event,” Wennergren says. “We try to take on topics that'll be top of mind.”

The conference, whose theme is “From Progress to Possibility,” is organized around four tracks: searching for new solutions to drive the business of government, investing in the future of the federal workforce, seamless delivery for government services and building better products.

Speakers’ topics will include how to position the federal government as an excellent employer, shifting focus from project management to product management and how to keep customer experience at front of mind while modernizing IT.

