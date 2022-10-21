Imagine Nation ELC 2022: Practical Solutions for Government’s Technology Challenges

Top Federal IT Officials Join the Agenda as Speakers
Speakers include Federal CIO Clare Martorana; Robin Carnahan, administrator of the General Services Administration (and a FedTech 2022 Influencer); and a team of former government CIOs who will discuss the 20th anniversary of the E-Government Act, one of the first federal laws to recognize the importance of information privacy.
“ELC is our flagship event,” Wennergren says. “We try to take on topics that'll be top of mind.”
The conference, whose theme is “From Progress to Possibility,” is organized around four tracks: searching for new solutions to drive the business of government, investing in the future of the federal workforce, seamless delivery for government services and building better products.
Speakers’ topics will include how to position the federal government as an excellent employer, shifting focus from project management to product management and how to keep customer experience at front of mind while modernizing IT.
FedTech staff will be in Hershey to cover the conference through video, articles and social media, delivering insights, information and best practices from top federal experts.