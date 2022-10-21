Imagine Nation ELC 2022: Practical Solutions for Government’s Technology Challenges

This year’s themes at Imagine Nation ELC 2022, sponsored by the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council, take a step away from pandemic-related concerns and look forward to a flexible and adaptable future.

“There are pandemic lessons learned about issues around resiliency and response and recovery,” says ACT-IAC CIO David Wennergren. “But then, beyond that, they’re also top priorities for this administration.

“If you look at the federal IT operating plan, it’s all about improving the customer experience, making progress in IT modernization and cybersecurity, and how to do the digital transformation work.”

The three-day conference, which begins Sunday at Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pa., is expected to bring together about 650 government and private sector representatives to share ideas and find new ways to work together.

