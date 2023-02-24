RMCS23: Outgoing Air Force, Navy CIOs Talk Network Consolidation and Cloud

The Air Force should be able to collapse secret and secret root logins in several years as it nears its zero-trust “end state,” a single warfighting environment with partners and allies, according to Lauren Knausenberger, CIO for the service branch.

Knausenberger and Navy CIO Aaron Weis, both of whom announced their resignations this week, chatted on stage Wednesday at the Rocky Mountain Cybersecurity Summit 2023. The two explored how they’ve accelerated the implementation of zero-trust security architectures, including network consolidation.

The Department of Defense published its Zero Trust Strategy and Zero Trust Capability Execution Roadmap in November, the latter offering a detailed path to implementation of pillars including networking. The Navy already has consolidated its separate network for nuclear propulsion, containing confidential and highly secure data, into its Impact Level 5 network for controlled unclassified information and unclassified national security information and is red-teaming the security.

“We can’t have 22 networks at Ramstein. We can’t have multiple ways to log in to secret and secret root,” Knausenberger said. “We have to collapse as much as we can, and I do believe, with a little bit of effort, in the next two to three years, we should be able to collapse secret and secret root.”

Consolidating secret and unclassified logins should be possible in the next five years, and despite policy hurdles, top secret logins also will be included, with industry’s help and DOD CIO support, she added.

