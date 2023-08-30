DAFITC 2023: Why Military Branches Must Build Cyber Talent from Within

Just as in the private sector, the military is struggling with retaining members and placing the best candidates in the most needed IT positions. Extra training can develop people to be more flexible and more highly skilled in their jobs, experts say.

“If I’m a new airman, what is a good roadmap for me? Most of them don’t have that answer,” said Brandon Dusin, a CDW•G advanced technology account executive for the Air Force, Space Force and other defense agencies. “They know how to become chief, the game you need to play to get promoted.”

“But what about how to be talented, how to be flexible, how to learn a technology?” he asked. “You’ll find that if you get your airmen started on a learning track, they enjoy it and like their job better. They want to learn more.”

As defense agencies and branches shop for new technology, it’s a good idea for them to ask vendors for services that go with the solutions — a week of extra training, for example, or a quick demonstration on the spot to make sure airmen understand the tech, Dusin said.

“Skills profiles are rapidly changing,” he added.

He spoke at DAFITC 2023, the Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower education and training event that runs through Wednesday in Montgomery, Ala. More than 4,000 service members, civilian workers and industry representatives are attending the conference.

