DAFITC 2023: Why Military Branches Must Build Cyber Talent from Within

How to Develop Cyber Talent from Within, with Help
When it comes to filling cybersecurity positions, the “built, not bought” method can work well, said Chris Heist, business development manager for CDW Cybersecurity Services.
“Take your junior-level airmen and treat them well, get them the adequate training that they need,” he said. “Trying to build people from the inside, that keeps people happy. Show airmen you have a path forward for them, something that’s going to make them want to stay.”
But units don’t have to develop such programs from scratch, Heist added. On the government side, the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Careers and Studies has created the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity, which helps clarify cybersecurity roles so employers can begin to build a team without gaps.
“There are tools out there that will test folks against databases to find skills gaps,” he said. “You can take that feedback and develop your own custom training path.”
Agencies can also approach outside vendors for assistance. CDW•G, for example, acquired Focal Point in 2021 to increase its ability to provide federal customers and other with specialized IT training.
“You don’t have to do it alone,” said Heist, who worked for Focal Point. “There are folks in the industry that can help you. It’s just a matter of taking the time to sit down and have that conversation.”
