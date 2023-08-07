FEMA Drives Better Decision-Making for Disaster Planning and Relief with Interactive Dashboard

Surf through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Resilience Analysis and Planning Tool for a few minutes, and you can learn a lot about where you live.

RAPT can tell you the portion of people with a disability; the number of hospitals within a 10-mile radius; how much nearby land will be underwater if sea levels rise by 4, 5 or 6 feet; and the risks and incidents of natural disasters such as earthquakes, wildfires, hurricanes and tornadoes.

This interactive dashboard is just one of the many ways that FEMA — and agencies across government — are using data visualization tools to bring information to life.

For several years, the federal government has been recommending that agencies collect and present their data through dashboards, which provide easy ways to visualize patterns and changes in everything — from spending to retirement — for both internal and external consumption.

For instance, in late 2021, the Federal CDO Council ran a pilot project to implement HR dashboards in agencies using Microsoft Power BI and Tableau, with participation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Agency for International Development, as well as the Treasury and Transportation departments.

Brittany Johnston, research director at MeriTalk, says these data visualization efforts are helping agencies to make strides toward long-standing goals.

“We’ve been talking about the benefits of shared services for decades,” she says. “But recent federal efforts around data visualization, dashboards and data operations have really taken this opportunity to the next level.”

Click the banner below to learn how to boost data protection.