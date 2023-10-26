Technology Does the Talking for Federal Agencies

Clear communication is critical for the federal government. With the volume of data being generated each day, and the amount of information that agencies want to deliver to both their own workers and the general public, it’s important that the messages delivered are received as intended.

Agencies are taking advantage of a host of technologies to make sure that the channels of communication are open, whether the recipient is an employee or a citizen. They also use these technologies to educate workers and citizens, helping them to learn new skills for use in their personal or professional lives.

These technologies and methods can keep the lines of communication open in nearly any situation and keep people informed on the latest things they need to know.

