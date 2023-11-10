Nov 10 2023

Dell’s NativeEdge Platform Is Simplifying Data Management at the Edge

Edge data is booming. Agencies need a solution for collecting and analyzing it quickly.
Nathan Eddy
Nathan Eddy works as an independent filmmaker and journalist based in Berlin, specializing in architecture, business technology and healthcare IT. He is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. 

The explosive growth of Internet of Things devices has made development of edge infrastructure pivotal for real-time data analytics.

As more data originates from various IoT devices and other sources that include industrial sensors — insights that enhance operations, customer experiences and safety measures — more can be processed. But as the edge gains prominence, it presents challenges due to the proliferation of point solutions, often spread across numerous endpoints, and the exponential growth of data. All of this demands innovative approaches for effective management.

Federal IT workers must understand and harness the edge's potential to address these issues, as well as the growing demand for real-time analytics. With the introduction of Dell NativeEdge, a global edge operations software platform aimed at simplifying the management of dynamic environments, the company is offering centralized management and zero-touch deployment.

The platform also supports open design, enhanced zero-trust security and the automation of routine tasks to significantly speed up edge application lifecycle management.

