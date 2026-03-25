StarTech.com Is Raising the Bar for Classified Workstations

StarTech.com’s new line of secure KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) switch products offers the strict isolation that military, intelligence and civilian environments require for National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) compliance and zero-trust architectures.

Agencies and defense contractors risk increasing their attack surfaces, data leaks and compliance failures as they connect more systems at a single desk to modernize secure workstations. Secure KVM switches are becoming an important control at the workstation level. They enforce hardware-based network separation rather than relying solely on software policies.

Secure KVM switches are purpose-built access devices designed to keep classified and unclassified systems physically and logically separated while allowing operators to work across multiple machines.

“A secure KVM ensures your systems connected to a KVM switch are fully secured from any data transfer and leakage,” says John Mardinly, manager of product performance at StarTech.com. “It makes sure that each port on the KVM, each system connected, is completely isolated and air-gapped.”

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