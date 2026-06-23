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Jun 23 2026
Artificial Intelligence

Why AI‑Driven Observability Is Rising to the Top of IT Priorities

Learn how intelligent automation delivers fast returns and strengthens the reliability of government networks.
Ashley Hackett
by

Ashley Hackett is a Senior Editor of FedTech magazine.

While much of the executive conversation around artificial intelligence focuses on transformation within business units, more organizations are looking inward. For IT teams, that means turning to AI not for strategic reinvention, but to solve long‑standing operational challenges that impact uptime, user experience and cost efficiency.

AI‑enabled observability and AI for operations (AIOps) is emerging as one of the most practical, high‑value starting points for enterprise AI adoption. Across networking, infrastructure and security operations, IT leaders are looking to AI to help prevent outages before users feel the impact, reduce manual troubleshooting, spot issues earlier and with far more context — and to free technical teams to work on higher‑value initiatives.

AI‑driven observability works to support each of these outcomes, making it one of the clearest paths to measurable ROI.

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Do More With the Team

IT leaders aren’t looking to outsource their departments to AI; they’re looking to gain hours back for their already overextended teams by using AI to eliminate the repetitive, labor-intensive work that defines traditional monitoring.

Modern observability platforms can help automate the tedious analysis and logging tasks that currently consume manual hours and help close the visibility gap across complex networks. These tools surface insights with far more context than human analysts could achieve alone. This shift allows teams to move from a reactive stance to a proactive one, identifying anomalies and resolving issues long before they escalate into full-blown outages.

The Shift to Automated Prevention

While AI is often discussed in the abstract, its application in observability is a compelling real-world use case. Networks are so distributed and hybrid, and the resulting data volumes so massive, that they have simply outpaced manual monitoring capacity. Organizations can no longer afford to operate in a reactive fire drill mode, especially when modern user expectations for uptime have never been higher.

AI-based observability platforms change the workflow. Instead of teams hunting through dashboards, sensors across the network continuously feed telemetry into a centralized engine. The AI then interprets patterns and anomalies in real time, pushing actionable insights to the right team before a minor hiccup turns into a major outage.

It’s a shift from traditional monitoring to intelligent, automated prevention. By letting AI handle routine tasks, the results are immediate: Uptime improves, help desk demand drops and the user experience becomes more reliable. Most important, it allows government employees to focus on the work that matters most.

LEARN WHY: The pace of AI evolution demands a sense of urgency.

DORA, SLOs and MTTR

As organizations move from AI pilot programs into full production, the conversation is shifting toward quantifiable performance. Enterprises are increasingly measuring success through the lens of DevOps research and assessment metrics, the gold standard for DevOps and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE).

While DORA tracks four key areas, two are particularly transformed by AI-driven observability:

  • Failed deployment recovery time (formerly mean time to recovery): This measures how quickly a team can restore service when a failure occurs. AI accelerates this by slashing the time spent in the identification phase.
  • Change failure rate: This tracks the percentage of deployments that cause a pushback or failure. By using AI to spot anomalies in pre-production or during canary rollouts, teams can stop a bad change before it impacts the broader user base.

Beyond these high-level benchmarks, teams are leaning on service level objectives to define the line in the sand for acceptable performance. In this context, AI acts as an early warning system. It doesn’t just warn admins when an SLO has been breached; it predicts the breach before it happens.

Anything that improves time to response or reduces outage duration should be immediately compelling to federal agencies. By accelerating these metrics, AI-driven observability provides a rare win-win: It hardens the reliability of the network while simultaneously proving the ROI of the organization’s AI investment.

78%

The percentage of respondents who say artificial intelligence allows them to spend more time on innovation than maintenance

Source: splunk.com "State of Observability 2025"

Full-Stack Expertise

Today, many federal agencies operate within heterogeneous environments, with a mix of legacy hardware, cloud-native apps and diverse networking vendors. Bridging the gap between a technical pilot and a full-scale production rollout requires a holistic view of the entire stack.

Three elements consistently separate successful AI implementations from stalled initiatives:

  • Ecosystem integration: Because no two networks are the same, success depends on the ability to integrate across heterogeneous environments. It’s about ensuring AI observability layer talks to existing government infrastructure seamlessly, regardless of the vendor.
  • Access to seasoned expertise: Most IT teams are already stretched thin; they don’t have the thousands of hours required to become experts in every emerging AI automation platform. Partnering with specialists who have already logged those hours allows internal teams to stay focused on their core business goals.
  • Strategic alignment: The most successful initiatives start with a unified roadmap. Short, intensive workshops are often the most effective way to align stakeholders, set clear milestones and move from vision to execution without the usual friction.

When these elements are in place, federal agencies see faster value, smoother adoption and a stronger operational foundation.

Start the AI Journey 

For many enterprises, AI-driven observability is one of the fastest, lowest-risk paths to measurable AI ROI. It helps increase uptime, reduces repetitive workloads and strengthens the overall security posture.

With improved automation, federal government IT teams aren’t just improving the network, they are freeing their people to focus on the high-value, strategic work.

As officials evaluate where observability fits within the broader government AI roadmap, remember the value is immediate. The future of the network is intelligent, automated and proactive, and the journey there starts with empowering the in-house team in place.

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